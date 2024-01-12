iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 49,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 785% compared to the average volume of 5,566 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.