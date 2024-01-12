iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 216,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 38.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.