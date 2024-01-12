Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

