Jason Vinar Sells 1,607 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $22,578.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.