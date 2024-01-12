Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

