KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 183522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.72.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.