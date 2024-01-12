Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Kelt Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.67.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 0.5 %

KEL stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

