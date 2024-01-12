Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

KIM stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.