Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 89.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

