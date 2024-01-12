Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
View Our Latest Report on KIRK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
KIRK stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
Featured Stories
