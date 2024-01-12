Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEC. ATB Capital cut their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

KEC stock opened at C$11.30 on Wednesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.81). Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. The business had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.296748 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven William Sinclair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

