Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.46.

Home Depot stock opened at $356.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

