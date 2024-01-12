Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $685.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $685.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $760.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $726.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.45. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $453.40 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

