Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Critical Survey

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 12.37% 7.87% Lazard -3.87% 15.28% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AlTi Global and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lazard 1 2 3 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.44%. Lazard has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.67%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Lazard.

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AlTi Global and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $200.51 million 4.08 $8.78 million N/A N/A Lazard $2.45 billion 1.74 $357.52 million ($1.18) -32.01

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazard beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in New York, New York.

