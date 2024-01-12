Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after buying an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares in the company, valued at $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

