Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,003.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,215.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,098.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $942.53. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $586.60 and a twelve month high of $1,215.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

