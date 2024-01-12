Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 221,129 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $63.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

