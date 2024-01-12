Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,416 shares of company stock valued at $46,417,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $251.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $252.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

