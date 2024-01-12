Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $226.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $228.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.