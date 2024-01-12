Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 562 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

