Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 167,245 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,245 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

