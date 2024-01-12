Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $284.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $287.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,741.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.