Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 43,102 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,102 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Hasbro worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

