Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 43,102 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Hasbro worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

