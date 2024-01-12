Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

