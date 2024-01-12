Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 344,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.