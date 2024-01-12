Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,423.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,397.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

