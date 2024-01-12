MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $11,354,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,591.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $933.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,538.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,354.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.