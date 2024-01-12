Metals Acquisition Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metals Acquisition’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Metals Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTAL opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Metals Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,676,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

