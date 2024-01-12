Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,028 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

