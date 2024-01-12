Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$18.75 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.25 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.

MI.UN opened at C$16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.44. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The company has a market cap of C$650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

