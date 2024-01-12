Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,312 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

