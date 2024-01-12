Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,385.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,976 shares of company stock valued at $93,978,665 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.62 and its 200 day moving average is $523.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.10 and a 52-week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.