Mizuho Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $104.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after buying an additional 247,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.