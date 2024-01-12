MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.41.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $392.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

