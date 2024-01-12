MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.