National Bankshares Boosts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

INE opened at C$9.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2913112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -423.53%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

