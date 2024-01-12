National Bankshares Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$89.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

IMO opened at C$78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.65. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$85.11.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.7157107 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

