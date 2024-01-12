National Bankshares Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.41.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.79 and a 1-year high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.5649895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

