Netflix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 188,838 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the average volume of 152,215 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.88.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $492.23 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.01. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

