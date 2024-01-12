New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after purchasing an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

