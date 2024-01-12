New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,630 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after buying an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.