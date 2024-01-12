NOV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.45 on Friday. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

View Our Latest Report on NOV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.