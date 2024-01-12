Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares in the company, valued at $658,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,400 shares of company stock worth $383,732. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $912.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.