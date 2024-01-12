Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after buying an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.