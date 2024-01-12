NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. ATB Capital increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

NVA stock opened at C$10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.8082645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$58,136.00. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

