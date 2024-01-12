OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,806,000 after purchasing an additional 252,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

