Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

Okta Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,205 shares of company stock worth $1,722,952. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

