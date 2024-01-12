OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of OSW opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -194.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after buying an additional 1,937,939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 213,190 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

