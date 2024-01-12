Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.