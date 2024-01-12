Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.57 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

